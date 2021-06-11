MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Since the start of 2021, the Mobile has seen three deaths as a result of residential fires.

To help prevent those tragedies from happening again, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department kicked off a home fire safety campaign, starting with what is being called the "Smoke Alarm Blitz."

The MFRD will be installing free smoke alarms for registered Mobile residents.

Smoke alarms are an essential part of home fire safety, providing early warnings in fire emergencies.

"Working smoke alarms do save lives, we can't stress that enough, we've seen it time and time again," said Steven Millhouse, the public information officer for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

Three out of five home deaths are in homes with no smoke alarms, while every 40 minutes a fire injury is reported.

"A lot of times people will have smoke alarms in their homes either hard-wired or battery operated and they hear the little chirping going off," Millhouse said. "You know the little bird chirp, and they just get used to ignoring it. You shouldn't do that."

The process to get a fire alarm installed in your home is easy. Residents are asked to register online here.

Each resident is allowed up to two free smoke alarms.

"For those who are pre-registered in that neighborhood, we'll go ahead and install those smoke alarms and do the same thing a couple weeks after that in a different part of of the city, in a different neighborhood," said Millhouse.

Mobile Fire-Rescue said it will reveal which neighborhood will be canvassed first in the coming weeks.