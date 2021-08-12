MOBILE, Ala. – At approximately 9:48 a.m., Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched to Point Road for reports of a residence on fire in the area.

Upon arrival, fire personnel discovered a single-story residence with heavy smoke.

All occupants safely evacuated the structure prior to MFRD arrival.

According to MFRD, large amounts of dark, grey smoke was present in the attic and billowing from the roof.

More units were then requested for additional assistance.

After about 30 minutes, all signs of flames were confirmed extinguished.

Fire Investigators reviewed the scene and determined that the incident started from a lightning strike.