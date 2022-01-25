Medford Avenue fire

Mobile Fire-Rescue units respond to a residential fire in the 3900 block of Medford Avenue on Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, 2022.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Fire Department quickly extinguished a house fire Tuesday morning.

The alarm came shortly before 7 a.m. from the 3900 block of Medford Avenue.

MFRD said first responders on the scene found flames present on the home's back porch with some extension into attic of the residence.

No one was in the home, and firefighters "made a quick stop in fewer than 10 minutes, without allowing flames to spread," an MFRD spokesman told FOX10 News.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

