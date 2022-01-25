MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Fire Department quickly extinguished a house fire Tuesday morning.
The alarm came shortly before 7 a.m. from the 3900 block of Medford Avenue.
MFRD said first responders on the scene found flames present on the home's back porch with some extension into attic of the residence.
No one was in the home, and firefighters "made a quick stop in fewer than 10 minutes, without allowing flames to spread," an MFRD spokesman told FOX10 News.
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.