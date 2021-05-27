MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Fire Rescue is asking for the public's help to identify an arson suspect.

Today, at around 2:30 p.m., the suspect walked through the Walmart located at 101 East I-65 Service Road and used lighter fluid to start little fires in the store, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The store was evacuated by the managers and the suspect left before police arrived.

If anyone knows the identity of this subject, please call Mobile Fire Rescue at 208-7311.