MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A school bus was involved in an accident this morning at Dauphin Island Parkway and Cedar Crescent Drive.
Mobile Fire-Rescue tells FOX10 News there were no injuries.
The accident shortly before 7 a.m. involved the bus and an SUV.
According to the driver of the SUV, he was headed north on Dauphin Island Parkway when he saw the bus coming across Cedar Crescent Drive and not stopping. The bus struck the SUV, the SUV driver said.
The bus left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then hit a truck parked in a driveway before coming to a stop.
The school children were offloaded to another school bus, which has left the scene.
