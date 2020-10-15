MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A tug boat in the process of being scrapped going up in flames Thursday afternoon near the Mobile River.
From the time the fire started until it was out, it was burning for at least two hours.
The tug boat was on dry dock and firefighters say the boat caught fire as it was being scrapped.
“Any time that you have heat and something that can burn the potential is there,” said Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire Rescue. “So, with a scrap tug boat in dry dock it can happen very easily.”
The fire sparking around 3 PM off Highway 90 near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge.
For firefighters to be able to battle this blaze they had to put out about 1,300 feet of fire hose just to get water to the tug boat.
“They doused it with water to cool it off to gain access to it,” Millhouse said. “Most of the fire was down below in the bilge once they gained access to the interior they were able to smother the flames on the inside with foam.”
Despite black smoke being visible for miles, firefighters say nobody called 911. The only reason firefighters responded, an off-duty fire chief noticed the smoke and called it in around 3:30.
Mobile Fire says nobody was hurt.
