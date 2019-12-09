MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- At about 8:16 a.m. Monday, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies responded to the 1700 block of Cardinal Drive West for reports of a structure on fire.
Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed heavy smoke and flames visible from a single-story, brick duplex-style home. MFRD says all occupants safely evacuated the structure prior to the arrival of firefighters on scene.
MFRD provided the following additional details:
Units immediately began their initial fire attack, as they entered the structure to locate the base of the fire. A detailed search of the property yielded an "all clear," as no civilians were discovered inside.
In less than 30 minutes, all signs of flames were successfully extinguished, and toxic smoke and gases were ventilated from the building. Investigators estimate approximately $30,000 in flame, smoke, and water damages. No injuries were reported from the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.