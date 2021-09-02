MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews were busy early this morning at the scene of a fire at the Checkers restaurant on Dauphin Street.
It happened before 4 a.m. It didn't take long for firefighters to put out the fire.
We have not heard of anyone being injured, and there's no word yet on what may have started the fire. It remains under investigation.
