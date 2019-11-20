MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile-Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a vacant home in the 2700 block of Warsaw Avenue.
This was just after 3 a.m.
Upon arrival on scene, fire crews confirmed a single-story home "fully-involved," engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke, according to MFRD.
MFRD released the following:
Fire suppression teams maintained a defensive fire attack strategy for personnel safety, fully extinguishing flames without injuries. The wood-frame, residential structure was reported vacant. A detailed search of the property determined that no civilians were in the structure.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
