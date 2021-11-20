MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department was called out to the Kimberly Clark plant on Bay Bridge road for a commercial fire about 9 a.m. Saturday.
Several fire engines responded to the scene.
Officials have not released information on the cause of the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.