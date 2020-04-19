MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to Staples Road for a house fire. Callers reported that flames were visible from the back of the residence.
When MFRD arrived, heavy smoke was visible. There were no injuries and all occupants evacuated before MFRD arrived.
The fire is currently under investigation.
