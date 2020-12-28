MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department on Monday morning arrived on scene at 8905 Julie St. to find a single-story home on fire.
No one was found inside the house after an initial search, MFRD tells FOX10 News.
The fire was put out and fire crews were assessing the damage and investigating the cause.
