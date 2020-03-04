MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on Green Park Drive in Mobile at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire was intentionally set, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Steven Millhouse. It remains under investigation.
MFRD tells FOX10 News smoke and flames were visible from a mobile home when fire crews arrived on the scene. They were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes.
No injuries resulted from the fire, MFRD says. One person who was inside the mobile was able to get out.
