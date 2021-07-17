MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, crews responded this afternoon to an electronic alarm at the Texas Roadhouse on Airport Blvd.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the building and requested additional units to respond.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
MFRD is still trying to put out the fire and will investigate the cause.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.