SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- "I'm looking for some yellow mums. Yes ma'am -- we actually have yellow mums."
Nothing says fall like a mum. And Mary G. Montgomery High School's Horticulture Program has hundreds -- ready for purchase.
"How much are they? - They are $4 a pot."
The students started growing them from seedlings at the end of last school year. Despite vandalism to their seven green houses along with storm damage -- their fall crop has managed to thrive.
"We had the sides replaced, had every bit of the vinyl replaced on the roofs," explained Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture teacher. "There was a little bit of a setback for us with repairs, but we were able to work around it."
The program -- like no other in Mobile County on this scale -- is in its fourth year. It's become so popular -- it's doubled in size from last year with nearly 200 students now enrolled.
This is Andrew Tart's second year in the program.
"Every single day... I look forward to coming to this class," said Tart, MGM Junior.
And it's not all fun and games -- it's real work.
"That's what most kids think when they first come out here for the first time -- that you just grab dirt and put a plant in it and then water. But it's way more than that," said Tart.
While they get a lot of hands-on learning -- the big reward for the students is seeing the community come out and purchase the plants they've grown.
"To know that they get to go home with good plants -- good quality plants that are grown locally -- that are just amazing," said Alexandriah McMilllian, MGM Future Farmers of America President.
And like their sign says -- "If the gates open -- We're open" -- stocked for fall and already planning ahead to spring.
The students will be selling at the Semmes Fall Festival on Sunday -- October 10th, but MGM's Fall Sale -- officially begins the following Tuesday, October 12th.
