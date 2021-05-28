MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- If you are in the market to buy a car you are going to be in for a surprise when you start to shop.

Many car dealers in the Mobile-area are running low on both new and used cars.

It comes amid a nationwide shortage of microchips used in their manufacturing.

After an exhaustive search over several weeks, Erin Walker has a new car in the driveway.

“We went to several dealerships, we couldn’t really find anything on the lots, they were barren,” she said.

So, she went online to buy a used Buick Encore for her 16-year-old daughter who just got her license. The car had to be shipped to Mobile from Texas.

“Most of what I did was online, but even trying to find stuff online, what we were specifically looking for just couldn’t find anything and finally when this popped up, I knew I just need to go ahead and snag it and have it sent over,” Walker said.

The shortage of cars in the Port City and nationwide stemming from a lack of microchips used in the manufacturing process.

Dealers like Kobe Subaru are being hit hard.

“We’ve probably got 19 new cars on the ground, we normally have 75 to 100 at any given time,” said Used Vehicle Director Greg Halliday.

With limited availability of new cars, used vehicles are selling fast at dealers around the country.

Halliday says while they are running low on new cars, they have plenty of used options, despite some other dealers having issues.

“Our used car inventory has been able to supplement our lack of new so we’re kind of ok there,” he said.

New cars are arriving. Halliday says they expect to get vehicle deliveries several times a month, but they just aren’t too old levels.

“The industry doesn’t really expect this to get any better until September or October,” he said.

Right now, Kobe Subaru says cars that are arriving, some of them are being sold even before they arrive on the lot.