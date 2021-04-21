MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A Midtown Mobile church congregation is standing their ground, refusing to let thieves get the better of them.

It comes after a large Black Lives Matter banner was stolen for a second time.

It is hard to miss at the intersection of Government and Ann streets.

“That’s the place to put it where it can be seen,” said Cecil Gardner, a parishioner at All Saints Episcopal Church.

The banner has been hanging on the front door of the predominantly white church for months.

“Social justice issues are very important to the whole parish,” Gardner said.

Gardner has been a member of the church for decades. He grew up in Selma, well aware of the unfair treatment of African Americans.

“I grew up enjoying white privilege if you will and aware of the fact that African American’s, Black folks were not treated properly,” he said.

The BLM banner is important to the church because they want to stand in solidarity with the movement, but it is not winning unanimous support.

In the year it has been up, Reverend Jim Flowers says the church has gotten hate calls and it has been stolen twice.

“I’d love to have a conversation with somebody who wants to steal the sign,” Flowers said. “I’m amazed at the willful ignorance about what the gospel message is.”

The banner that now hangs on the front door was replaced on Tuesday, the same day a jury found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd.

Rev. Flowers says that verdict pushes him to keep fighting for equality and to make sure the banner stays up.

“As long as Amazon.com is in business we’ll keep buying signs,” he said.

When the church put up the banner the first time a year ago, the governing board unanimously voted in favor of it.

Despite the challenges, Gardner still wants it.

“While people will say all lives matter, of course that misses the point because the point is that Black lives have not mattered in the past,” he said.

The reverend says the second banner lasted about six months. He hopes this one stays up, but he expects to have to replace it again.