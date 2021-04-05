MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Midtown Mobile man is on a mission to catch a mail thief. Brandon Payne's security cameras captured the brazen suspect take mail straight from his mailbox just minutes after it was delivered.

In the video, what appears to be a blonde-haired woman drives up in a darker-colored Jeep. She opens Payne's mailbox, takes out some standard mail, and then pulls out a larger, white package. You can then see her put it in her vehicle and drive off.

Payne said, "There's just private mail, just regular mail, like bills and stuff but also there was a package that was supposed to show up today that had about $100 worth of stuff that was in it, which isn't a lot, but it still is when it's stolen."

Payne said the package had gifts his wife ordered for a friend and they can't be replaced.

Payne filed a police report and he's been in touch with the postal service who has its own set of investigators because stealing mail is a federal crime. The penalty can be up to five years in prison.

If you think you know the woman in the video, turn her in.