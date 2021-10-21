MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The man police say was wanted in connection to an attempted robbery turned shooting in Midtown Mobile has been found.

Police cornering him in a Midtown neighborhood Thursday morning, that is when neighbors say they heard a gunshot.

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say he was spotted on Ann Street around 9:15 Thursday morning, but as they moved in to take him into custody they say he pulled a gun and shot himself.

“It was very shocking,” a witness said. “Like just to see that happen right in front of you.”

A woman who did not want to be identified was working in a home just steps away. She filmed video of the man being rushed to the hospital on a stretcher.

“We were cleaning this person’s house and my friend that was cleaning with me walked past the window and saw that there was two cops like pointing a gun at somebody,” she said.

Police say the suspect tried to steal a man’s work van at gunpoint around 2 Wednesday afternoon on Blair Avenue. He did not get the vehicle, but police say he shot Louis Dixon, a flooring contractor who was working on a home at the time.

Dixon spoke to us on the phone from his hospital room.

“I tried to grab the gun and grab him by the throat and take him down,” he said. “When he got to the front door I slammed the door in his face, bout knocked him out. That's when he fired a shot through the glass front door shooting me in the back."

Dixon is expected to make a full recovery. As for the suspect, police say he turned a gun on himself.

“I think he just wanted the easy way out of it because they had him cornered, he couldn’t get out,” a witness said.

At this point, police are not identifying the suspect pending a next of kin notification.