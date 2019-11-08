After serving a year long deployment, Ja'Trien T. Kennedy surprised her 4-year-old son, Darmeko at his school Friday.
Kennedy, a member of the 335th Signal Division - 160th Signal Brigade, was greeted with a heartwarming welcome from students at Prichard Preparatory School before surprising Darmeko in his classroom.
