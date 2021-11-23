MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The busiest travel season of the year is underway at airports and on roads throughout the Gulf Coast.

More than 50 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year. Some will be taking flight, but many more will hit the roads.

Traffic was calm, but consistent on Tuesday, two days before the holiday.

“We haven’t hit bad traffic at all, lots of trucks, but they’ve been nice,” one driver said.

“It’s been going pretty good,” another driver said. “We’ve had a couple slowdowns. Seeing a lot of police activity.”

AAA estimating more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year with more than 48 million hitting the road.

High gas prices will be greeting many drivers. In Alabama, AAA says the average price of unleaded gas is $3.16 a gallon, up $1.30 from last year.

“It’s taken a bite out of the cash a little bit,” one driver said. “This was a special trip for us.”

“I’m from California originally so when I came to Florida I was like man it’s only 3 dollars or two dollars so I was excited about that, but everyone’s talking about how high it was,” another driver said.

It is not just the roads, airports are also busy across the country. In Pensacola, lots of people are heading to their holiday destinations. The TSA expecting this week to be the busiest since the pandemic started.”

“The planes are pretty packed,” one flyer said. “I sat in the middle seat so I was kind of a little scrunched up, but you know it was fine though, everybody was nice.”

The TSA expects to screen an estimated 20 million passengers over a 10-day period from last Friday until this Sunday.

Federal law still requires masks on board planes and in airports.

“It’s a little unnerving with the pandemic still going, traveling during these times, but I’m excited so many people can go see their families this year,” another flyer said.

AAA says Wednesday afternoon will be the busiest time to be on the road.