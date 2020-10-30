MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- When the community comes together -- miracles can happen. Stake-holders broke ground on the Miracle League of West Mobile -- Schmidt Family Park Friday morning.
The ball park will one day serve special needs children and has been a long time coming.
"Once again, I can't say enough about the people who helped us on this ... It's been incredible," said Donnie Brown, Alabama Pecan Development Company Vice President.
It took a team to get to this point -- countless donors, the Mobile County Commission, South Alabama Utilities, and the Mobile County Public School System, which will manage the park.
"I want to commend each individual who has had a part in making this dream a reality," said Chresall Threadgill, Superintendent Mobile County Public Schools.
The Schmidt family donating 24 of the nearly 30 acres, South Alabama Utilities pitching in the other four. The Schmidt family also donated one million dollars to kickstart the project, in honor of their great grandfather who acquired the land on Johnson Road in West Mobile in the 1920s. Many of the family members on hand for Friday's groundbreaking.
Once complete -- the baseball field will include a synthetic rubberized surface that will accommodate wheel chairs and other special features. Parents of special needs children say it's much needed in Mobile County.
Angela salamone/parent of special needs child:
"They're often time the kids that are chosen last for the team... They play alone on the playground. It just warms my heart to know that won't happen in the future -- they can come here and just be themselves," said Angela Salamone, Parent of special needs child with autism.
"I hope next year we can build it. We've got to raise a little more money, but hopefully we can start construction next year. And hopefully see some kids playing on it within a year," said Brown.
The project's estimated cost is 3-million dollars. They continue to accept donations. If you would like to donate click here.
Meanwhile, the long-term hope is to eventually build a school on the property to serve special needs and autistic students.
