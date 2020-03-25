MPD needs the public's help locating 49-year-old William Muller who was last seen on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at approximately 10 p.m.
Police say Muller fled an AltaPointe home on Howells Ferry Road. According to officials, Muller will be under a court order to remain at the location due to being mentally unable to stand trial.
They say he was charged with Criminal Trespass 2nd and Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle.
Muller is believed to be wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and black combat boots.
Authorities say you should use caution when approaching Muller. They say he is known to be delusional.
Anyone with information regrading Muller's whereabouts are asked to please call 251-208-7211. Police say you can remain anonymous.
