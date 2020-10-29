MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man reported missing in Mobile County last month was found dead off Dauphin Island Parkway on Thursday. Investigators said his killer was found hiding in Arkansas.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, they found the body of Derek Hase buried on Rock Point Road near Dog River. Hase was last seen alive at his home in Irvington on September 25.
According to detectives, they believe Hase was shot and killed by Ryan Timothy Smith. Smith was arrested in Arkansas and has been charged with murder. He is now awaiting extradition back to Mobile County.
A second man, Paul Hollingsworth, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
This is a developing story and FOX10 News will have more details on our 4pm and 5pm newscasts.
