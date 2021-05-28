Authorities tell FOX10 News that missing Mobile County man Richard Horn has been found and is in the hospital for evaluation.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued an Emergency Missing Person Alert for 57-year-old Richard Dana Horn earlier this week.
