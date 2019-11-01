Police needs the public’s help locating 18-year-old Adrian Daniel Lomax.
They say Lomax was last seen on November 1 at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 6800 block of Norfolk Court.
Authorities say the teen frequents the area of Zeigler Boulevard at Athey Road and hangout in the 6500 block of Zeigler Boulevard.
Lomax’s clothing description and his direction of travel are unknown.
Officials warns that Lomax may be armed. They are warning citizens to exercise caution, "because he has a history of becoming anger and enraged when he is confronted and told what to do."If anybody sees or knows Lomax whereabouts please call (251)208-7211.
