D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA) -- COVID may have changed the world in the last year, but when there is a big sporting event like the Super Bowl people want to put down some cold hard cash to have some skin in the game and make some bets.

Since sports betting is not legal in Alabama or Florida, people are crossing state lines into Mississippi to make their wagers.

“I wish they’d bring it closer to my house in Alabama,” said Raymond Moore. “It would save me a lot of gas, I come over pretty often.”

Moore drove about an hour to the DraftKings Scarlet Pearl Sports Book to spread some money around before Super Bowl Sunday.

“I say Brady was lucky enough to get there and shouldn’t be there so I’m going with him,” he said.

The wagers have picked up in the last 24 hours as people start to place their bets.

Troy Burd just got in from Central Florida, a roughly 8-hour trip to bet on his Buccaneers.

“I’m probably a lot less than a lot of people, but I’m probably betting 4,000 on the total game,” Burd said.

The Scarlet Pearl Sports Book is not expecting a record-breaking year because of COVID, but they still do expect to take a lot of bets, including many from Alabama.

“My phone’s been ringing off the hook from people from Alabama just with questions like what kind of bets we offer and what time the game is,” said Brad Carpenter, the Scarlet Pearl Sports Book Manager.

There is more than just betting whether Kansas City or Tampa Bay will win. Carpenter says they are taking plenty of prop bets too.

“There’s some very interesting props,” he said. “We have over 125 and one of the more popular ones this year was the coin toss.”

Just like anything at the casino, people are hoping lady luck is on their side.

“I really came to bet the game, but some of these prop bets because of the odds,” Burd said.

Some of the more infamous bets like guessing which Gatorade color will be used to shower the winning team’s coach is not legal in Mississippi. So, if you are interested in betting on that you will have to look elsewhere.