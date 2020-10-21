MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. --A two-vehicle crash at 9:22 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, has claimed the life of a Pass Christian, Mississippi, man.
Coty Charles Mitchell, 25, was killed when the 2018 Toyota Tundra he was driving collided with a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Raul Ernesto Guzman, 53, of El Salvador.
The crash occurred in Mobile County on Interstate 10 west near the 4 mile marker. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
