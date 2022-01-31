A Mississippi police officer walked away unhurt after crashing his patrol vehicle in Mobile.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Michael Boulevard at Montlimar Drive.

Witnesses said the detective with the Moss Point Police Department was driving fast and turning onto Michael Boulevard when he crashed into a car going straight on Montlimar. The detective was in an unmarked pickup truck that was flipped on its side after the wreck.

Mobile Police said the Moss Point officer was able to walk away. Two others who were in the truck were also uninjured.

FOX10 News has reached out to the Moss Point Police Department for more details.