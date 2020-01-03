MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Without question every major discovery with cancer has come on the shoulder of a clinical trial. One of those recent trials shows exciting advancement in the fight against breast cancer. The Mitchell Cancer Institute participated in this promising new trial, which was conducted around the world.
Kristy Graham was one of 613 patients who participated. She lives in Mississippi but makes the trip to MCI to receive her treatment.
Graham was diagnosed with stage four metastatic HER2-postiive breast cancer in early 2015. It's one of the most aggressive forms and accounts for 15% to 20% of all breast cancers.
Graham's cancer journey has led her from Jackson, Mississippi to M.D. Anderson, and eventually to the Mitchell Cancer Institute, where she has been participating in a clinical trial with the experimental drug tucatinib for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.
For the study -- patients were randomly assigned tucatinib or a placebo along with chemotherapy with the drugs trastuzumab and capecitabine.
Although she's not sure, Graham believes she was among those given the tucatinib.
"I've done so well... And I am stable. Nothing is progressing. Some of the places are gone... It's just been a wonderful thing for me... It's working. It's working for me," said Graham. "I have felt better this cycle than I have in a very long time."
Researchers found -- 33% of patients taking tucatinib did not see cancer growth as opposed to 12% in the placebo group. Results also showed overall survival two years after starting tucatinib was 44%, compared to 26% in those in the placebo.
"There's still a lot we need to do to get to a point we need to be, but results like these definitely give a lot of promise and hope to patients," said Dr. Teja Poosarla, Oncologist Mitchell Cancer Institute.
By sharing her story -- Graham wants to give hope to others.
"I just wish there was more education about metastatic breast cancer. People don't understand it. It's not a death sentence... It's not the end," said Graham.
To continue to develop better treatment options and one day find a cure, Dr. Poosarla encourages others to participate in clinical trials.
"Because that's the only way that we can advance cancer... And that's the only way patients can get the next best thing," explained Dr. Poosarla.
Graham believes it's given her more precious time.
"Time is very important. That's what I'm hoping for... A lot more time. To enjoy every day. I hope to live a lot longer... And travel and have a lot more fun with my family and friends. That's what it's all about," said Graham.
The biotechnology company Seattle Genetics, which develops tucatinib, plans to submit a new drug application ot the US Food and Drug Administration and an application to the European Medicines Agency with the goal of bringing this new medicine to the public later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.