MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mayor Sandy Stimpson, last week, the Mobile Airport Authority accepted a grant offer for $9.1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation that will fund the rehabilitation of Runway 14/32 at the Mobile Downtown Airport.

The project includes milling and resurfacing across the runway, upgraded lighting, and pavement marking.

The improvements are expected to start this March/April and be finished by the end of 2021.

According to the Mayor, these improvements will help revamp this 91-year-old runway, which was last upgraded in 2005, and will help the MAA continue its mission of providing air-service to the residents of Mobile and Baldwin counties.