MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Chris Curry, president of the Mobile Airport Authority, on Friday issued a statement after complaints came overnight from Mobile residents upset by a low-flying aircraft.

Noise complaints came from Mobile neighborhoods after a military aircraft used the Mobile Downtown Airport to practice landings and takeoffs Thursday night.

Curry's statement:

Last night, residents of the City of Mobile were inconvenienced by noise from a military aircraft while practicing approach landings and takeoffs at the Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM). The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) owns and operates two public use Airports that are recipients of federal funding. As a quasi-governmental agency that receives federal funding, we must comply with FAA Grant Assurances. These assurances require MAA to maintain an open and operational Airport to be used by the public and the military. We cannot restrict military aircraft from flying into our Airports. However, MAA will reach out to the military unit to ensure they are aware of the noise impact to our community from last night’s activities. There is no guarantee that another military aircraft unit may select BFM in the future to practice. Sometimes we are given little to no advance notice.

Our obligation under the FAA policy for Airports is to provide a method for the public to submit a noise complaint. This form is available on the Mobile Airport Authority website. Once submitted, the Airport will collect the noise complaint form(s) and submit to the FAA on a quarterly basis.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by flying activities at our Airports.