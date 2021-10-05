MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Airport Authority will build a multi-use cargo warehouse and hangar facility at the Brookley Aeroplex with a $5.1 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration grant will be matched with $747,275 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs and leverage $1.5 million in private investment, according to the MAA.

The planned facility will include a cold storage space capable of holding COVID-19 related materials and allow for the quick distribution and shipment of food products to any location in the country.

“This EDA grant is excellent news for not only the Mobile Airport Authority but also the region,” said Chris Curry, president of the Mobile Airport Authority, for a news release. “This investment in our infrastructure will improve our resiliency, attract additional business, and strengthen our capacity for long-term growth.”

“As we continue to recover from this pandemic, our community must have the resources needed to create good-paying jobs while growing the economy,” said MAA Board Chair Elliot Maisel for the news release. “This facility at the Brookley Aeroplex will bolster job creation and diversify the regional economy.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said: “Congratulations to the MAA team for securing this important funding that will help expand their offerings at the Brookley Aeroplex downtown. Adding additional warehouse space in this important logistics area will attract more businesses and bring more private investment and jobs to Mobile."

The CARES Act provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.