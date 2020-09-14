Mobile Regional Airport
All airlines have canceled commercial flights at the Mobile Regional Airport for the remainder of today and Tuesday due to Hurricane Sally.
Flights are expected to resume on Wednesday, but you should check directly with your airline for the most current flight information.
Pensacola International Airport
In preparation for inclement weather from Hurricane Sally, Pensacola International Airport will close today, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. CST to all arriving and departing commercial aircraft.
The airport will remain closed until weather conditions improve and allow for safe operation.
Passengers with scheduled flights are directed to contact their airline for rescheduling. The airport will be closed to normal traffic during this closure and passengers will not be allowed to stay in the terminal building.
