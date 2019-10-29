MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After a brief scare, the City of Mobile Animal Shelter is back open and animals are available for adoption.
The shelter closed down last week when officials say two dogs died after displaying symptoms consistent with canine distemper. But, officials say test results show the dogs did not have the highly contagious virus.
