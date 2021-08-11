MOBILE, Ala. --In light of the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases throughout Mobile County driven by the Delta variant, the City of Mobile Animal Shelter will be reducing its hours of operation effective Thursday, August 12, 2021.
During these reduced hours of operation; they are taking steps to sanitize the animal shelter facility.
Therefore, they will be closed to the public Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. for sanitation purposes.
They will open the doors to the public Monday - Friday from 1:00-5:00 p.m., and respond to calls for service and accept injured animals.
