MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Archbishop of Mobile tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after noticing mild flu-like symptoms.

The Most Rev. Thomas J. Rodi is under quarantine at his residence in Mobile and all those with whom Archbishop Rodi had close contact with have been notified, according to archdiocesan officials. Archdiocesan offices at 400 Government St. are currently closed.

Although Rodi canceled all in-person appearances, he will continue serving area Catholics remotely and will resume public activities once cleared by his physician, officials said.

The Archdiocese of Mobile encompasses the lower 28 counties of the state of Alabama.