MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Black History Luncheon.

Leavie King III, the chamber's director of the board, said the chamber felt it was important to hold its first event during Black History Month to highlight the importance of supporting African-American-owned businesses.

“We consistently bring impactful programming to allow business owners to continue to be energized, to be empowered, to keep going, right? Because everybody, no matter whether you're a corporate organization, or a small or mid-level organization, we all need encouragement from other people,” King said.

The sold-out event featured Alabama labor secretary Fitzgerald Washington as the keynote speaker. The event was emceed by FOX10’s Lenise Ligon.