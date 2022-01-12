The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 State of the Economy on Wednesday.
Chamber VP David Rodgers said the event helps them showcase Mobile's economy and spotlight certain areas of growth.
He said the chamber sends surveys to its members to gauge their thoughts on how Mobile will look going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.