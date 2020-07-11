MOBILE, Ala. --Frank Bolling passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, July 11th.
Bolling was born in Mobile and is a former second baseman in Major League Baseball who played from 1954 through 1966 for the Detroit Tigers, the Milwaukee Braves, and the Atlanta Braves.
According to his son, Chris Bolling, he had been battling cancer for about four years.
Bolling is survived by his children Vicki, Chris, and Missy. His other son, Frank Jr., called "Feb," died when he was forty. Frank's wife, Sue Ann, passed away a few years ago.
According to Chris Bolling, he had a good day yesterday and was surrounded by his family.
