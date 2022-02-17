MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Coast Guard medevaced mariner Wednesday morning near Mobile Bay.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received notification at approximately 10:30 a.m. of a 31-foot sailing vessel that was in distress due to harsh weather conditions.

Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station Dauphin Island 45-foot response boat-medium boatcrew to assist, according to the USCG.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the mariner and transported the mariner to Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field in Gulf Shores, the Coast Guard said.

The mariner was last reported to be in stable condition.

"This case was an example of great coordination and team effort amongst our units," said Lt. Cmdr. Kate Sullivan, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to the Sector Mobile Command Center. “We urge mariners to use caution prior to getting underway, monitor local weather conditions, and ensure that a VHF radio is on board in case of emergency.”