PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program helped out a community in Prichard with the installation of rain barrels.

It was part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Volunteers with the estuary program, along with its partners helped set up rain barrels on Leeds Street.

The rain barrels provide the people there with a free source of water for their yards, washing cars and other needs in addition to cutting down on harmful storm runoff, according to the MBNEP.

“Through these rain barrels, we are reducing storm water runoff. But a major component of the project is the educational portion,” said MBNEP’s Madison Blanchard. “So, when we get in touch with these residents, we tell them about some of the issues in their area, how they can play a role in improving them and things like that.”

A total of 15 rain barrels were installed at eight different homes.

MBNEP’s partners in the initiative included Alabama Power Service Organization, Greif/Soterra, Ephriam and Associates Environmental Consulting, SCA's Gulf Corp, Mobile Groundworks, and Rotary Club of Mobile.