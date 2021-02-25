MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials released the post-mortem exam in the death of a sperm whale stranded in Mobile Bay last year.

They say the exam showed signs of chronic malnourishment. This finding suggests that the whale likely had not eaten during the weeks or even months before stranding. The post-mortem exam, also called a necropsy (animal autopsy), was conducted under MMPA/ESA permit no. 18786-04 by the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network (ALMMSN) to determine why the whale, which normally inhabits deep ocean waters, stranded inside Mobile Bay.

“The sperm whale was a young adult male that was more than 33-ft long and weighed over 32,000 lbs,” stated ALMMSN Veterinarian, Dr. Jennifer Bloodgood. ALMMSN provided stranding photographs of the whale’s flukes (tail) to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Southeast Fisheries Science Center, which collects and maintains photographs to identify individual whales, much like using a human fingerprint. “We learned that this whale was previously photographed in the Gulf of Mexico in 2012, nearly 200 miles off the coast of southwestern Florida. Based on this and other natural history information, we estimate this whale was between 12 and 20 years old,” said Bloodgood.