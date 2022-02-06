MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The US Navy commissioned its latest warship in Mobile over the weekend.
The USS Savannah was built in Mobile at Austal USA and commissioned on Saturday in Brunswick, Georgia. The Savannah is the 14th Littoral Combat Ship built in Mobile.
The first LCS built at Austal, the USS Independence, was commissioned in 2010. It was taken out of service and decommissioned in 2021.
