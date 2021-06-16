MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The Mobile City Council shelling out $392,000 this week to be prepared for the next big storm.

They are buying 55 generators to keep intersections powered should a storm turn the lights off.

“I jokingly said this might be the best insurance policy that we ever took out,” said Roy Hodge, Interim Mobile Police Chief.

The idea to use a generator was tested last year after Hurricane Zeta. They were able to power up several stoplights near I-65 and Dauphin Street.

“With a traffic signal being out at an interstate ramp that has the potential to have traffic backup on the interstate and create further issues for us, create a traffic accident on the interstate,” Hodge said.

The city along with the Mobile Police Department selected 55 high-trafficked intersections for the generators.

Some of those intersections are near I-65 and Dauphin Street. Hodge says it takes 26 officers to staff that one area when traffic lights are out, costing the city $800 an hour.

“If it costs us a couple hundred thousand dollars to prep these intersections for generators and we never have a storm and never have a need to use them, I’ll take that but if we do we’ll be ready,” he said.

Drivers in the Port City believe it is a good investment should a tropical system cause issues.

“Anything the city can do to help when we’re in a tragic time I would agree with it,” said Angel Dunklin.

“It’s definitely worth it, save a lot of lives I believe,” said Alizabeth Gilbreath.

It is going to take several months to get all 55 intersections equipped. These are the intersections that are expected to be equipped to use a generator.