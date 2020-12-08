MOBILE, Ala. --According to the Mobile Carnival Association Board of Directors, they have been meeting to determine how to execute plans for upcoming carnival season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, with Mobile County on a High Risk alert, they state they have listened to the advice of the Mobile County Medical Society, Mobile County Board of Health and city leaders who have voiced concerns about large gatherings associated with Mardi Gras events.
After taking into consideration these concerns, a decision has been made to delay the 2021 MCA Carnival events for their Courts.
At this time they do not have confirmed plans for what the delay will entail.
