MOBILE, Ala. -- A Mobile man facing multiple charges including trafficking cocaine and opium.

Mobile police arrested 49-year-old Roderick Delane Calhoun Tuesday afternoon after pulling him over at Springhill Avenue and Michael Donald Avenue for an expired tag. Officers found a stolen weapon in the car as well as a large amount of crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, ecstasy, scales and cash, authorities said.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, according Mobile County Metro Jail records.