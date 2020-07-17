MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Christian School will begin the 2020-21 academic year on Monday, August 10, 2020, it was announced Friday.
Officials say the end date for the school year is May 27, 2021.
They went on to say, "please understand that we will have to be flexible depending on the situation. However, our ability to go virtual as needed will allow us to maintain the calendar as much as possible."
