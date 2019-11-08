FOX10 News is committed to our U.S. Veterans. This weekend, Christian United Church will kick off their two-day Veteran’s day celebration.
You’re invited to a worship service this Sunday starting at 7 p.m. as well as a second service and picnic taking place the following day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend activities on both days.
Free services for area veterans will be available on Monday including health screenings, blood pressure checks, glucose checks, and haircuts. Lunch will also be provided.
Christian United Church
2576 Pleasant Valley Rd.
Mobile, AL
(251) 476-4345
