MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --The Mobile City Council gives the green light to Amtrak.
But don't start looking for trains to come down the track just yet.
A number of important provisions have to be met before the service between Mobile and New Orleans becomes a reality.
First, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced he supported authorizing a letter of support for the Southern Railroad Commission's federal grant application to restore passenger rail service
But there are contingencies:
---the city's financial commitment is limited to no more than just over $3 million over three years.
---a study is needed to assess the impact on freight activity and that it can mitigated.
---a study is needed on the impact on the port.
---and there's no commitment to fund rail line improvements that may be needed to when passenger service and freight trains co-exist.
Several people spoke for the service, but there were also concerns.
Joaquin Holloway was for the service, saying, "With the proper marketing approach, this environmentally travel adventure could easily be sold."
Sylvia Reed was against it, and said, "Mainly, my issue is that you all have greater needs in Mobile than an Amtrak train at this point."
The city council voted six to one to authorize the letter of support.
So the railroad commission will apply for the grant, but there are still hurdles to clear.
Marc Magliari, with Amtrak Government Affairs & Corporate Communications, said, "We have to worry about getting the infrastructure money necessary for this to happen. We have to see what the results of the latest study on infrastructure improvements say."
Amtrak officials say they expect the results probably the end of the summer.
So when could service begin here in Mobile?
Magliari said, "Sometime in 2022 if all the other things come into play: that's the infrastructure money, that's the decision about the station, construction of at least a platform at the station."
EARLIER STORY:
The Mobile City Council, in a 6-to-1 vote, approved authorizing a letter of support to the U.S. Department of Transportation for a federal grant to restore passenger rail service to the Port City.
The support comes with a $3 million city spending commitment on the plan, over three years, to be matched by federal dollars in a grant application by the Southern Rail Commission.
Amtrak service to Mobile ended in 2005, following Hurricane Katrina.
Future passenger train service would be extended between Mobile and New Orleans, with twice daily stops in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.
This developing story will be updated.
